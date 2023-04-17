News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
3 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
3 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
4 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Casualty treated for smoke inhalation after chip pan fire in Chorley

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after chip pan caught fire at a home in Chorley

By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST

Three fire engines from Chorley and Horwich attended the incident in Ashby Street at around 7.30pm on Sunday (April 16).

One person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after a chip pan fire caught fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fire service remained at the scene for 50 minutes.

Most Popular

Chip pan safety tips

If you must use a traditional chip pan, follow these fire safety tips:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- If the oil starts to smoke it’s too hot. Turn off the heat and leave it to cool, otherwise it may catch fire

- Never fill a pan more than one-third full of fat or oil

A chip pan caught fire at a home in Ashby Street, Chorley (Credit: Google)A chip pan caught fire at a home in Ashby Street, Chorley (Credit: Google)
A chip pan caught fire at a home in Ashby Street, Chorley (Credit: Google)
Read More
Two men wanted by police following double stabbing
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Never leave the pan unattended when the heat is switched on.

- Make sure that food is dried thoroughly before putting it in hot oil so that it doesn’t spit

- Never deep fry if you’ve been drinking alcohol or taking drugs - or if you are feeling tired

What to do if a pan catches fire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Turn off the heat under the pan (if it’s safe to do so) and allow it to cool completely

- Don’t move the pan

- Never throw water over it - the effects can be devastating

- Don’t use a fire extinguisher on a pan of oil - the force of the extinguisher can spread the fire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Don’t tackle the fire yourself - leave the room, close the door, get everyone out of your home and call 999.

Related topics:CasualtyChorley