Three fire engines from Chorley and Horwich attended the incident in Ashby Street at around 7.30pm on Sunday (April 16).

One person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after a chip pan fire caught fire.

The fire service remained at the scene for 50 minutes.

Chip pan safety tips

If you must use a traditional chip pan, follow these fire safety tips:

- If the oil starts to smoke it’s too hot. Turn off the heat and leave it to cool, otherwise it may catch fire

- Never fill a pan more than one-third full of fat or oil

A chip pan caught fire at a home in Ashby Street, Chorley (Credit: Google)

- Never leave the pan unattended when the heat is switched on.

- Make sure that food is dried thoroughly before putting it in hot oil so that it doesn’t spit

- Never deep fry if you’ve been drinking alcohol or taking drugs - or if you are feeling tired

What to do if a pan catches fire

- Turn off the heat under the pan (if it’s safe to do so) and allow it to cool completely

- Don’t move the pan

- Never throw water over it - the effects can be devastating

- Don’t use a fire extinguisher on a pan of oil - the force of the extinguisher can spread the fire

