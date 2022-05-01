Casualty taken to hospital and residents evacuated after domestic fire in Eccleston

A person was taken to hospital and nearby residents evacuated following a fire in a domestic property at Eccleston, near Chorley on Saturday evening.

By Tony Durkin
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 8:24 am
Updated Sunday, 1st May 2022, 9:00 am

Three fire engines from Leyland, Chorley, and Bamber Bridge stations, together with the stinger appliance from Skelmersdale, attended the incident on New Street in the village shortly before 8pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said damage from the fire caused a suspect gas leak and residents affected were evacuated from their homes. People in the vicinity were advised to close their doors and windows.

Gas engineers were called out to attend the scene and the evacuated residents were allowed back in their home shortly after midnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The incident happened shortly before 8pm on Saturday

Read More

Read More
Preston Police appeal for information following a robbery at Bargain Booze on Pl...

The fire crews used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, a triple extension ladder, the stinger appliance, and breaking-in tools to extinguish the fire.

Two casualties were assessed at the scene before one was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

CasualtyChorleyLeylandSkelmersdale