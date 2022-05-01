Three fire engines from Leyland, Chorley, and Bamber Bridge stations, together with the stinger appliance from Skelmersdale, attended the incident on New Street in the village shortly before 8pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said damage from the fire caused a suspect gas leak and residents affected were evacuated from their homes. People in the vicinity were advised to close their doors and windows.

Gas engineers were called out to attend the scene and the evacuated residents were allowed back in their home shortly after midnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened shortly before 8pm on Saturday

The fire crews used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, a triple extension ladder, the stinger appliance, and breaking-in tools to extinguish the fire.