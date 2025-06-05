A registered carer has been jailed for violently assaulting the woman he was supposed to be looking after in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Montgomery admitted carrying out a vicious attack on the woman, who had mental health issues, and trying to strangle her after a heavy drinking session at the house they shared.

A court heard the 38-year-old called the woman a “retard”, punched her multiple times, spat in her face, head-butted her and held his hands around her throat for almost two minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A registered carer has been jailed for violently assaulting the woman he was supposed to be looking after in Blackpool | Karolina Grabowska

It was later claimed she attempted to take her own life by overdosing on epilepsy medication mixed with vodka, but she survived.

Despite this, and her willingness to forgive him - having previously been in a three-year relationship - a judge ruled that only an immediate custodial sentence would be appropriate.

Montgomery, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to assault causing actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation.

The court was told the pair had each drunk a bottle of vodka during a session that lasted into the early hours of April 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An argument broke out over how much Montgomery had consumed, which escalated into violence.

He punched the woman in the face several times, causing bruising around her eyes and a burst lip.

Although she managed to push him away, he spat in her face and then head-butted her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She tried to defend herself by punching him, but he grabbed her by the throat with both hands and applied pressure for around two minutes until she was able to push him away again.

She later told police she had “never before seen that look in his eyes” and was terrified, unsure whether he would stop.

Montgomery called her a “retard” and told her she should be “on the special bus”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deeply distressed, she told officers she had taken 15 epilepsy tablets in an attempt to end her life. She said the assault had affected her both physically and mentally.

However, the prosecution confirmed she had declined to make a victim impact statement, was not seeking a restraining order, and in fact wanted to rekindle the relationship.

Defence barrister Daniel Harman told Judge Ian Unsworth KC that the couple intended to get back together once the case concluded.

“It is a very nasty incident indeed,” he said. “He (Montgomery) should be thoroughly ashamed. He has no recollection of what happened. He and her were both drunk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has said what happened and he has said ‘that’s what must have happened’. He feels absolutely dreadful and disgusted with himself.

“It was a horrible incident, a prolonged, persistent assault. There was punching to the face and (his) hands around her throat.”

He added there was no medical evidence to support the claim that she had attempted suicide following the assault. Montgomery, he said, was “hopeful they can get back together after this”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Unsworth told the court: “He was her registered carer. She had mental health difficulties and he had a responsibility towards her.

“When people are drinking a bottle of vodka (each) it is realistic to think there would be issues.

“The effect on her was very difficult to assess because she doesn’t want to co-operate (with the prosecution) and has not provided a victim statement. She says she wants this relationship to resume at some point.”

He said what made the offence more serious was that Montgomery was her carer, she had severe mental health difficulties, and was “extremely vulnerable”.

Jailing Montgomery for a total of 20 months, the judge concluded: “Only an immediate custodial sentence can be appropriate.”