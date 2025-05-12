Care worker sexually assaulted vulnerable woman with advanced dementia at Hyndburn residential home
David Shorrock assaulted the resident - who was also mute - on July 7, 2023.
The 53-year-old was caught in the act by a colleague, with CCTV outside the room also capturing 11 seconds of the incident.
The incident was reported to Lancashire Police and Shorrock was arrested the same day.
He was later charged with an offence under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, namely a care worker engaging in sexual activity with mentally disordered female.
Shorrock, formerly of Ballantrae Road, Blackburn, but now of no fixed address, was found guilty by a jury after a trial at Preston Crown Court in January.
He returned to the same court today where he was jailed for nine months.
He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.
Det Chief Liam Jarman, of the East Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) Investigation Team, said: “Shorrock abused his trusted position in the most serious and despicable way for his own perverted sexual interests.
“He targeted a woman who he knew was vulnerable and would not be able to defend herself against his offending.
“Thankfully he was interrupted by a colleague who quickly raised the alarm.”