A care worker sexually assaulted a vulnerable woman who suffered from advanced dementia at a residential home in Hyndburn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Shorrock assaulted the resident - who was also mute - on July 7, 2023.

The 53-year-old was caught in the act by a colleague, with CCTV outside the room also capturing 11 seconds of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Shorrock sexually assaulted a vulnerable woman who suffered from advanced dementia at a residential home in Hyndburn | Lancashire Police

The incident was reported to Lancashire Police and Shorrock was arrested the same day.

He was later charged with an offence under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, namely a care worker engaging in sexual activity with mentally disordered female.

Shorrock, formerly of Ballantrae Road, Blackburn, but now of no fixed address, was found guilty by a jury after a trial at Preston Crown Court in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to the same court today where he was jailed for nine months.

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Det Chief Liam Jarman, of the East Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) Investigation Team, said: “Shorrock abused his trusted position in the most serious and despicable way for his own perverted sexual interests.

“He targeted a woman who he knew was vulnerable and would not be able to defend herself against his offending.

“Thankfully he was interrupted by a colleague who quickly raised the alarm.”