Cardboard catches fire in back of waste truck in Tarleton
Fire crews were called after a quantity of cardboard caught alight in the rear of a waste collection vehicle in Tarleton.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 12:45 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 12:46 pm
Two fire engines from Penwortham and Leyland attended the scene in Windgate at around 9.05am today (July 21).
The incident involved a "small quantity of cardboard" in the back of a waste collection vehicle, the fire service said.
Firefighters used one hose reel to douse the flames.
Crews were in attendance for around 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
Read More
Read MoreMan, woman and child arrested after spate of thefts from cars and vans in Leylan...
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.