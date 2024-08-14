Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff of a Cantonese restaurant in Oswaldtwistle were left shaking their heads (and bodies) in disbelief after a car ploughed into the front of it.

Family-run business Royal Phoenix, 48-50 Union Road, Accrington, was hit by a red Ford Fiesta car at around 2:34am on Tuesday morning.

Thankfully, no-one was injured, but the driver and passenger of the vehicle fled the scene, but later handed themselves into the police.

Video footage of the frightening incident shows the sheer shock of staff members and also the extensive damage caused to the interior and exterior of the building.

This is the third time in 10 years the business has been the target for wayward vehicles - once in 2011 and again in 2019 when a car crashed outside the business crushing a railing.

The popular restaurant which is up for The Best Chinese Restaurant of the Year at the English Restaurant Awards 2024, now faces an uncertain amount of closure time after being left to pick up and repair the pieces.

Owner San Tse has said she has been left with no choice but to close the restaurant for the foreseeable but thanked the local community for their love and support and also offering to help.

“No other cars involved or person, luckily. but the driver and passenger got out after the crash and ran off. “It's been a tough journey, this past 10 years, having two crashes outside the building, but it's very comforting to know that people care.

“We are such a small company and sometimes feel invisible when we need help.”

The restaurant has been in the heart of the community since 1990.

She added: “We are still working on the costs but are looking at thousands. But exactly how much, we don't know the extent of the damage.

The building has now been boarded up and the clean up begins. | Royal Phoenix

“I am hoping to reopen in the next couple of weeks.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “ This was a damage-only collision which happened in the early hours of yesterday morning and while it is true the driver initially left the scene, they presented themselves soon after at the police station and have been spoken to.”