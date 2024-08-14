Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A disabled pensioner from Chorley issued a warning after her electric scooter was banned from her Ryanair flight over fears it could "explode" mid-air.

Susan Alty, 69, was flying from Paphos International Airport to Liverpool John Lennon Airport on July 4, 2024 with her son John Alty, 48.

She boarded the plane but before take off claims a member of the airport staff boarded and said it couldn't take off while her scooter was on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryanair said the lithium battery wattage exceeded the safety specifications - and Susan claims she was told it could explode mid-flight.

Susan Alty, 69, issued a warning after her electric scooter was banned from her Ryanair flight over fears it could "explode" mid-air | John Alty / SWNS

After back and forth between Susan and the airport staff the pilot decided to set off - without the scooter on board, she claims.

The mobility scooter was delivered to Susan's house 23 days after she arrived back, she says, and Susan said the situation has made her afraid to fly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan, a retired social worker, from Chorley, Lancashire, said: "I am terrified to fly now.

"I love that scooter as it makes me totally independent. I have travelled the world with it and never had an issue.

"I got the scooter back 23 days after I left Paphos and I couldn't leave the house the whole time."

Ryanair said the lithium battery wattage exceeded the safety specifications | John Alty / SWNS

Susan said she didn't encounter any problems with her scooter on her outbound flight, on May 16, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after visiting her son in Paphos, Cyprus, Susan was heading back home to Chorley via Liverpool John Lennon Airport, on July 4, 2024.

Susan said before she was due to board the flight she got told her scooter needed to be checked.

She said: "An hour went by and I was still waiting.

"Airport staff told me my scooter was 300 watts but I kept saying how it was only 34.1 watts and showed them proof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They then worked it out and said we could go through to the plane and were waiting for the doors to close."

The mobility scooter was delivered to Susan's house 23 days after she arrived back home | John Alty / SWNS

Just before the plane doors were about to close, Susan claims that a member of airport staff came on board to say they could not take off while her scooter was on board.

Susan said: "He came running up and asked if the mobility scooter was mine, he raised his voice and said he was not going to put the flight at risk.

"I told him that the scooter is fine and safe to fly but he told me he didn't believe me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He said he was responsible for everyone's safety on board and told me I was putting everyone at risk.

"He told me if I don't like it I can get off the flight."

Worried Susan got up and started walking down the plane with her son when she claims passengers started chanting 'off' and calling her a b*tch.

She said: "My son asked the cabin crew what was going on and they said it had nothing to do with them.

"Then as we're about to exit the plane another member of the airport staff come running on to say we can stay on the plane and it is down to the captain whether or not the scooter stays on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The captain decided that we can stay on the flight but they will not take the scooter."

Susan said the incident has left her terrified to fly | John Alty / SWNS

She added: "They said I would have the scooter by Monday, then the day came and nothing.

"In the end I was told that my scooter was brought back on a passenger plane but they didn't allow it on mine."

A spokesperson for Ryanair, said: "Ryanair could not accommodate this passenger’s mobility scooter on her flight from Paphos to Liverpool (4 July), as the scooter’s lithium battery wattage exceeded the safety specifications for carriage.

"Passengers agree to Ryanair’s Ts & Cs at the time of purchase and this passenger received 4 emails clearly outlining these requirements explaining the specifications required for travel.”