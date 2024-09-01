Breaking

Car crashes into house next door to Frets Guitar Centre on Rossall Road, Cleveleys

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 1st Sep 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 11:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters and search and rescue crews descended on a house on Rossall Road in Cleveleys over the weekend after a car ploughed into it.

At 10.15am on Saturday, August 31, three fire engines from Bispham, Fleetwood, and Chorley, along with Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) crews, attended a road traffic collision on Rossall Road, Thornton Cleveleys.

A picture of the house next door to Frets Guitar Centre shows the front windows boarded up after the incident.A picture of the house next door to Frets Guitar Centre shows the front windows boarded up after the incident.
A picture of the house next door to Frets Guitar Centre shows the front windows boarded up after the incident. | UGC

A picture of the house next door to Frets Guitar Centre shows the front windows boarded up after the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The incident involved one vehicle that had collided with a domestic property.

“Firefighters worked to make the scene safe. They were in attendance for one and a half hours.”

Related topics:Lancashire Firefighters

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.