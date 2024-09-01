Breaking
Car crashes into house next door to Frets Guitar Centre on Rossall Road, Cleveleys
Firefighters and search and rescue crews descended on a house on Rossall Road in Cleveleys over the weekend after a car ploughed into it.
At 10.15am on Saturday, August 31, three fire engines from Bispham, Fleetwood, and Chorley, along with Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) crews, attended a road traffic collision on Rossall Road, Thornton Cleveleys.
A picture of the house next door to Frets Guitar Centre shows the front windows boarded up after the incident.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The incident involved one vehicle that had collided with a domestic property.
“Firefighters worked to make the scene safe. They were in attendance for one and a half hours.”
