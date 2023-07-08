News you can trust since 1886
Car crash Preston: four people taken to hospital following a car crash on Black Bull Lane

Four people were taken to hospital following a car crash in Preston on Friday night (July 7).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Jul 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirm they were called to a road traffic collision on Black Bull Lane, Fulwood at around 9:00pm.

The crash involved two cars and four people were injured.

The fire service say that on their arrival, three people had left the car in serious conditions, whilst one remained inside the vehicle, untrapped.

Four people taken to hospital following a car crash in FulwoodFour people taken to hospital following a car crash in Fulwood
All four were conveyed to Royal Preston Hospital.

Three fire engines attended and only a first aid kit was used.

