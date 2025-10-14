Visitors to one of Preston’s busiest retail and leisure areas are being warned of upcoming disruptions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Management at Nuffield Health gym at the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale have told their customers of an overnight car park closure affecting one side of the site on Tuesday, October 21 and Wednesday, October 22, from 8pm to 5am.

The area is also home to McDonalds, Vue Cinema, Waitrose, Bella Maria and Majestic Wine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capitol Centre, Walton-le-Dale | google

The Nuffield Health announcement said: “Phase 10 of the car park resurfacing is due to begin next week. We just wanted to give you a reminder that the access to the slip road into the car park outside Nuffield Health will be blocked. These are overnight works.

“If you’re using our facilities during these times, please be aware to park near Furniture Village and Boots.”

The companies

Lancashire-based Fox Group have been prepping the site for resurfacing, working alongside ADJ Surfacing and Consultancy Ltd, with support from MBP Surfacing Ltd. ADJ said: “Between now and Christmas, we have been instructed to begin works on ADJ’s biggest ever retail / leisure project at The Capitol Centre in Preston. Works consist of replacing linear drainage in both the car park and the service yard aswell resurfacing 38,500m2 at 100mm. Been working with our client for 18 months of this and happy to finally get the boots on the ground.”

British Land, which owns the Capitol Centre, has been contacted for comment.