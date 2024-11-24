xx

A substance which could cause cancer has been found on the former grounds of a chemical plant in Lancashire.

Following concers from residents about the Thornton site of AGC Chemicals, formerly ICI, Wyre Council launched an investigation.

Soil samples were taken by teh Environment Agency and some concerning results were found.

The BBC reports the Environment Agency tested soil samples within a 1km (0.6 mile) radius and found traces of Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a substance classified as carcinogenic by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, external (IARC).

It prompted the Food Standards Agency to issue several warnings urging anyone consuming their own homegrown food in nearby allotments to wash and peel the items first.

Aerial View Looking South across the Alkali Division plant of the ICI at Thornton in 1951, Hillhouse is on the left, Burn Naze Rail station and gas works on the right | National World

In a statement issued to the BBC, a Wyre Council spokesman said: "Everyone in the country is exposed to very low levels of PFOA due to their diet.

"Based on current information, local residents who regularly eat large amounts of vegetables and fruits grown in allotments and gardens could be increasing their exposure.

"These samples confirm PFOA is present at a level which indicates that more detailed testing is now required."

It added that because the investigation was complex it was likely to be "a fairly length process".

Wyre Council said ICI, and subsequent site owner AGC Chemicals, were permitted to use PFOA from the 1950s to 2012.

The substance was used in everyday items like non-stick pans and waterproof clothing.