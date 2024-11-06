New steps have been taken in efforts to tackle problems in a Ribble Valley village beset with anti-social behaviour, late-night noise, litter, disturbance, and reports of people sniffing drugs off cars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whalley bars and clubs are attracting people from across the region including Blackpool, Blackburn, Hyndburn and Rossendale, which is making life a misery for some residents, councillors have said. A host of complaints has been raised at recent borough licensing meetings, and now efforts are being made to tackle issues.

Music issues

This includes one venue agreeing to new controls of music volume, after receiving a noise abatement notice, designed to protect nearby residents from sleepless nights. The Aviary venue at Queen Street, located next to a residential street of terraced homes, was mentioned in a council update report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stated: “The premises have recently been the subject of service of a noise abatement notice. This notice was appealed to the magistrates’ court and resolved by agreement. The notice was withdrawn and the licence holder, by agreement, applied for a minor variation. This added a new condition which replicates the requirements of the noise abatement notice. This addresses the problems from the licensable activities at the premises.”

The words ‘licensable activities’ cover activities the council can decide on, such as alcohol sales times, venue opening hours, DJs, live music and dancing. But it does not govern other topics such as people’s behaviour, disturbance or anti-social behaviour elsewhere, which are generally seen as police matters.

The Aviary, Whalley | Robbie McDonald/LDR

New rules

The Aviary must ensure that music volume between 9.30pm and 9am does not go above specific levels. Noise will be measured outside 2.9metres from the side wall and at the mid-point of a rear alleyway to Queen Street and Woodfield View. The report adds: “Any breach of this condition would constitute a breach of the licence as well as giving rise to possible action under the Environmental Protection Act.”

Cumulative Impact Assessment

A recent licensing meeting also discussed whether councillors wanted to press ahead with the next step towards renewing the Whalley Cumulative Impact Assessment. This places an extra burden on businesses or individuals seeking new licenses, or wanting to change existing activities, to demonstrate their plans will not add to existing pressures in Whalley. But it cannot review existing licenses agreed in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various councillors made comments including Ged Mirfin, a county and parish councillor. He placed different problems named by people during a previous informal consultation exercise into different categories with suggested solutions.

He said: “Unsavoury or anti-social behaviour, such as drunkenness, fights, urinating in public, drug-taking, lewd behaviour and sex in public represent 147 responses in the consultation. The solution is for the licensing committee to write to the Lancashire Chief Constable and the Police & Crime Commissioner requesting additional policing on weekends.”

Regarding noise on streets and music from venues, he suggested council officers bring reports and more information to meetings to discuss options and action. Also council street sweeping and bin emptying could be targeted at Whalley. Action could be taken on taxi firms which breach conditions, along with better taxi ranks and marshalling to stop people hanging around.

Other councillors spoke too. Many said most pubs and venues in Whalley were well-run and a key part of the local economy. But some councillors suggested Ribble Valley Council had collectively failed to take the right licensing decisions in the past. And the police had a role to play too, they said.