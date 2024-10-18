Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mum who has been campaigning for water safety ever since her son died over a decade ago has hit out at a search diver who helped with the Nicola Bulley case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley mum Rebecca Ramsay lost her 13-year-old son Dylan in July 2011 when he was swimming at Hill Top Quarry in Whittle-le-Woods, near Chorley and suffered cold water shock.

Peter Faulding and Rebecca Ramsay have entered into a war of words on social media platform X after Rebecca called his remarks 'insensitive'. | Lancs Police/Neil Cross

Ever since his tragic death she has used her grief as a platform to relentlessly campaign in schools, educating more than 180,000 young people on water safety and setting up the Doing It For Dylan Foundation in 2021 with former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies. Her tireless efforts have seen her win numerous awards including Petition Campaign of the Year at the UK Parliament Awards and she has even attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace, but the one that means the most is that teaching water safety will now become a statutory part of the national curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, one person that has recently got on her bad side is forensic search specialist Peter Faulding who also helped search for Nicola Bulley.

The pair have entered into a war of words on social media platform X after he praised the Surrey SAR team for helping search for a missing man whose boat capsized in the River Thames over a week ago.

However he added that the missing man could have been located on day one if sonar equipment and divers had been deployed.

Rebecca, who now claims he has stopped her from following him on social media platform X, questioned his tweet at the time saying how could he say for certain this would be the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Water safety campaigner Rebecca lost her 13-year-old son Dylan in July 2011 when he was swimming at Hill Top Quarry in Whittle-le-Woods, near Chorley and suffered cold water shock. | UGC

Read More BBC set to air The Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: The Inside Story documentary

Responding to his tweet she said: “How on earth can you say that a person WOULD have been found day one with any certainty. Especially with how challenging water search is?

“No-one can say that with certainty. So insensitive.”

She added: “Did you think about the family before posting this? Or did you just see £ signs?”

Responding to her message, he simply put a link to six-year-old Lucas Dobson who slipped into the River Stour in Sandwich on August 17, 2019 and drowned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This sparked even more anger on Rebecca’s part as she questioned his morals for bringing a grieving family into the argument.

Retaliating, he responded: “I am not sure what your fight is with me.

“We have helped and continue to help many families of drowning victims.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retweeting the heated exchange screenshotted by Rebecca which has now been taken down by him, BlankFacesUK queried how many people he had rescued.

Responding to both parties, Rebecca hit back: “It’s all about the money. No thought for families feelings.

“He wants to be the top dog of recovery cause let’s be honest he doesn’t do much/any rescue with his fancy kit does he? Just wondering.”