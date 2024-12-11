The boss of an over-subscribed dog exercise facility has made a bid to extend it’s capacity and opening hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permission was given in 2022 to use four acres of to the west of Midge Hall Lane, Midge Hall, for dog exerise. The conditions applied at that time were that it couldn’t be used for more than six dogs at any one time, and the hours would be resticted to 8am - 7pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am - 4pm on Sundays, Bank or nationally recognised holidays and daylight hours during the winter months of December to February inclusively.

Reasons given were so that the authority could retain control over the impact of the development on residential amenity and/or highway safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now an amendment to the original permission has been submitted to South Ribble Borough Council, asking to increase the number of dogs allowed on the site to 10, increase the parking to three and extend the opening hours to 7am-8pm every day during the summer and 7am-7pm including Sundays and Bank Holidays during the winter.

Dog exercise | Holly Hedge

In a statement to the council, the owner said: “Since the field opened nearly two years ago, it has not received a single complaint. The field has been fully booked and oversubscribed with a weekly waiting list.

“I'd argue most of my customers work and therefore increased availability outside typical core business hours and at weekends would be welcome. I'm also asked all the time if more than six dogs can go on the field and have to refuse. It's nearly four acres so can easily accommodate more dogs. I'm also asked during winter if people can go on after it goes dark. I of course have to refuse. I think additional hours especially Sundays and Bank Holidays would be helpful for the community I serve.”

A decision will be made in coming weeks by planning chiefs at South Ribble Borough Council.