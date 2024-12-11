A man who was caught on camera frequently hitting, shaking and attacking a puppy has been prosecuted.

Four videos showing Aaron Gowland attacking a white and brown crossbreed puppy named Kinder were sent to the RSPCA in April.

The footage revealed how his behaviour left the puppy whimpering and crying at the flat where he had been living on High Road, Uxbridge.

One of the videos showed Gowland striking the young dog with his hand and the handle of his lead about eight times. He also shook the puppy with both hands.

Another video showed him shaking and striking the dog while shouting: “Are you just going to be this awkward all your life?”

Gowland, 31, now of Gloucester Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the dog by inflicting trauma on it.

He was banned from keeping any animals for five years after appearing at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on November 15.

Gowland also received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work as part of his suspended sentence.

Speaking after the sentencing, RSPCA Inspector Nicole Broster said: “The defendant left this poor puppy whimpering in fear and pain because of his aggressive and cruel behaviour.

“He showed a complete disregard for the welfare of the dog, who thankfully escaped injury during this ordeal at the hands of his owner.”

Gowland agreed to sign over Kinder to the care of the charity when RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Holly Walker attended his home on April 17.

Kinder was taken to the RSPCA Finsbury Park Animal Hospital for a check-up. T

While a medical examination did not find he suffered any injuries as a result of the attacks, a vet said in his report: “This handling was not appropriate.

“Striking an animal, pulling it by an extendable lead and shaking it can cause pain and distress and risk of injury.

“Kinder displayed fearful behaviour as his tail was between his legs and his back was cowered. It cannot be ruled out that pain and fear were inflicted on the dog.

“The defendant spoke to the dog with a raised voice and used negative training techniques in an attempt to control and reprimand a dog who was likely to be less than six/seven months old at the time.”

The court was told the defendant was “very ashamed and full of regret and remorse” and that his behaviour was out of character.

Gowland was ordered to pay a total of £2,496.08, made up of £400 in court costs, £1,942.08 in the charity’s legal fees and a victim surcharge of £154.

“After spending time in RSPCA foster care, Kinder has now been rehomed by one of the RSPCA’s inspectors who has taken Kinder into his own home where he is thriving,” Insp Broster added.

“He is being truly loved and cared for and I couldn’t have wished for a better new home for him.”