A busy community pub has been given permission to run a cafe in a new extension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at the Hare and Hounds in Lammack Road, Blackburn, were previously given permission to build a ground floor rear extension with a terrace above, which they wanted to use function room.

But after the extension was built, it started to be used as a cafe, and enforcement action by the council was served. Late last year, the pub retrospectively sought permission for the mixed use, as well as for a timber porch that has been constructed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 28 neighbours were consulted by letter and a site notice was displayed to advertise the application, but no comments were received during the public consultation process.

The Hare and Hounds, Blackburn | Google

Outdoor seating area

Planning chiefs this week decided to approve the plans, but with conditions. One of them concerns a small outdoor seating area created on land not belonging to the pub, which would require planning consent. A report says: “As such, it has been agreed during the application process that this section of land will not operate as an external sitting area associated with the pub / café use. A condition is to be attached to ensure the siting of any tables or seating is prevented, thus safeguarding residential amenity.”

Planners also said that nine off-street parking spaces should be provided for cafe users, but only six are available. However, a report states that it was “apparent opportunities in the surrounding area to park on-street and use of the adjacent church car park at certain times are presented.” It continued: “(It is) important to take into consideration the hours of use for both the proposed café and existing drinking establishment”. The café operates from 9am-3pm with the pub generally opening at 4pm, although sslightly earlier on Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. The report concluded that on that basis, “conflict between the two uses in terms of intensive vehicular traffic is unlikely to exist.”