Burnley shoplifter banned from entering five stores including Farmfoods
Robert Simpson, 35, of Cog Lane, Burnley, was issued the CBO at Preston Magistrates’ Court on October 8, 2025.
Under the order, Simpson is prohibited from entering:
- Kitchens Service Station, including the store, forecourt, and car park
- Barracks Service Station, including the store, forecourt, and car park
- Rossendale Road Service Station, including the store, forecourt, and car park
- Farmfoods, Accrington Road, Burnley, including the car park
- DKG’s Cornershop, Florence Street, Burnley
Lancashire Constabulary says the measure is part of Operation Vulture, its county-wide response to shoplifting.
The operation involves targeted hotspot patrols, greater officer visibility, and closer collaboration with retailers to share intelligence, better understand retail crime and identify offenders.
Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw backs the initiative, which aims to reduce retail crime and keep local communities safe.