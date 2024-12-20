Burnley FC players spread Christmas cheer with community visits

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 10:01 BST
Football players sprinkled some Christmas cheer this week by paying visits to various community programmes.

Burnley FC First Team players visited various Burnley FC in the Community programmes.

Football players sprinkled some Christmas cheer this week by paying visits to various community programmes.placeholder image
Football players sprinkled some Christmas cheer this week by paying visits to various community programmes. | UGC

The first visit took place at Burnley FC in the Community’s Foodbank and Burnley Together’s Down Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Connor Roberts and Aaron Ramsey surprised children from Christ the King Primary School, who are part of the charity’s Premier League Primary Stars programme.

This initiative uses the power of professional football clubs to inspire children to be active, look after their wellbeing, and develop important life skills.

The players helped the children build and decorate gingerbread houses and then challenged them to a present-wrapping competition, which the children won.

The next stop was Sabden Primary School, another Premier League Primary Stars partner school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Excited Sabden PS pupils.placeholder image
Excited Sabden PS pupils. | UGC

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Enock Agyei, Etienne Green, and Bashir Humphreys met every children in the school and participated in activities such as indoor hoopla, snowball throwing with Buddy the Elf, and pin the red nose on the reindeer.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The third and final visit was to the Walking Football Christmas Party, where John Egan, Zian Flemming, and Hjalmar Ekdal joined for a Christmas quiz and prize-giving ceremony.

Posing for a team pic.placeholder image
Posing for a team pic. | UGC

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sports Development Manager Chanelle McManus expressed her gratitude.

She said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the players for coming down.

“Our Walking Football team is made up of so many die-hard, lifelong football fans, so it was really special for the players to be part of our Christmas celebrations.

“Burnley FC in the Community extends heartfelt thanks to each player who visited our

community programmes throughout 2024 and this Christmas. The visits have added

an extra special touch to everyone’s year!”

Related topics:Lancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice