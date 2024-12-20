Football players sprinkled some Christmas cheer this week by paying visits to various community programmes.

Burnley FC First Team players visited various Burnley FC in the Community programmes.

Football players sprinkled some Christmas cheer this week by paying visits to various community programmes. | UGC

The first visit took place at Burnley FC in the Community’s Foodbank and Burnley Together’s Down Town.

Connor Roberts and Aaron Ramsey surprised children from Christ the King Primary School, who are part of the charity’s Premier League Primary Stars programme.

This initiative uses the power of professional football clubs to inspire children to be active, look after their wellbeing, and develop important life skills.

The players helped the children build and decorate gingerbread houses and then challenged them to a present-wrapping competition, which the children won.

The next stop was Sabden Primary School, another Premier League Primary Stars partner school.

Excited Sabden PS pupils. | UGC

Enock Agyei, Etienne Green, and Bashir Humphreys met every children in the school and participated in activities such as indoor hoopla, snowball throwing with Buddy the Elf, and pin the red nose on the reindeer.

The third and final visit was to the Walking Football Christmas Party, where John Egan, Zian Flemming, and Hjalmar Ekdal joined for a Christmas quiz and prize-giving ceremony.

Posing for a team pic. | UGC

Sports Development Manager Chanelle McManus expressed her gratitude.

She said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the players for coming down.

“Our Walking Football team is made up of so many die-hard, lifelong football fans, so it was really special for the players to be part of our Christmas celebrations.

“Burnley FC in the Community extends heartfelt thanks to each player who visited our

community programmes throughout 2024 and this Christmas. The visits have added

an extra special touch to everyone’s year!”