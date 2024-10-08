British Transport Police confirm person killed on railway tracks between Preston and Lancaster
Emergency services were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks near Preston railway station shortly after 9.55am on Tuesday.
Officers and paramedics attended but a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “The incident is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
The age or sex of the casualty was not confirmed.
All lines between Preston and Lancaster were closed for several hours following the incident, affecting Avanti West Coast, Northern and TransPennine Express services.
The line reopened at around 1pm, but commuters were warned to expect disruption until 2pm and delays of up to 90 minutes.
