21 of the best places to go for something to eat in Lancashire according to readers
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 14:27 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 14:33 BST
Lancashire is home to hundreds of restaurants to grab a quick bite or settle in and be served.
From Italian to Indian, traditional British pub grub to comfort food, there’s something for everyone’s tastebuds which is why we asked readers for their nominations.
Take a look at the top 21 places they suggested.
1. 21 of the best places to go for something to eat in Lancashire
Here are some the best places to go for something to eat in Lancashire. Photo: Canva/Google
2. Chamo Street Food
37 Moor Lane, Preston PR1 7AT. Photo: Google
3. The Spud Bros
The Spud Bros aka Jake and Harley Nelson have become a global sensation with fans travelling from all over the world to buy their baked potatoes on Preston's Flag Market. Photo: Jacob Nelson/SWNS
4. The Italian Orchard
96 Whittingham Lane, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5DB. Photo: Google