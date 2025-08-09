Brambles Care Home resident who survived Second World War and outlived her family celebrates 100th birthday

A woman who has outlived her whole family and survived World War II has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Joyce Case celebrated her milestone birthday in Brambles Care Home, New Longton, recently.

Born in Battersea London on July 20, 1925, she lived with her parents in a townhouse on one of the floors of the house and her grandparents on another floor at 26 Gautrey Road, Peckham, with no bathrooms or toilets inside.

She was 13 when the Second World War war broke out.

After the war as a young girl she worked in the British Museum as a bookbinder where her father worked as chief locksmith.

Her mother was a court dressmaker.

Joyce used to love going dancing and enjoyed all the ballroom dances such as Lindy Hop, foxtrot and waltz which is where she met her future husband George.

They were married in 1947 and lived a happy life together until George sadly passed away on August, 2 1997, aged 74.

Her father died áged 62 in February 1963 and her mother died at the age of 92 on May 31, 1996.

The longest living person in her whole family, Joyce decided she wanted to move to the north from the south where her youngest daughter and granddaughter lives.

A bungalow was bought for her on June 15, 2012, where she happily resides today.

Happy 100th Birthday Joyce!!

