A defiant and brave four-year-old boy from Chorley who was given a low survival rate has achieved remarkable success at the British Transplant Games, winning both a gold and a bronze medal.

Kacey Ogg competed in the 2025 British Transplant Games in Oxford.

The defiant youngster who was born healthy became seriously ill at eight weeks old on December 23, 2020, due to a blood clot preventing his small intestine from receiving blood.

Brave four-year-old Kacey Ogg from Chorley who recently competed in the 2025 British Transplant Games in Oxford and walked away with gold and bronze medals | S

He had three major surgeries art Alderhey Childrens Hospital and each time, his devastated parents were told he would not survive.

His dad Michael Ogg said: “In the third surgery the surgeons came out of theatre and asked if we wanted the surgery to continue as his survival was very low and he had blood clots in all his organs.

“He survived that but was then left with an extreme short gut, meaning he could not absorb food or water.

“He had to be fed intravenously for 14 hours a day with a specialised nutrition.Total Parental Nutrtion (TPN). He was under the care of the wonderful team at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool during this time.”

Although this kept him alive within a year it had started to destroy his liver and he developed chronic liver disease.

At two years old he was referred to Birmingham Children's Hospital and after assessment he was put on the transplant list for a multi organ transplant as he needed a liver and intestine.

Brave Kacey in hospital. | S

Michael added: “Kacey became extremely poorly and in 2024 we were told he was already to fragile and ill to survive the complex surgery of a transplant and if he got much worse he would be taken off the list due to low chance of survival.

“We were also told there was little to no chance of receiving the transplant due to lack of organ donors especially because he needed similar size.”

Soon after the family received the call they had been praying for and Kacey was given the gift of life and received a liver, intestine, pancreas and part of the colon which was carried out by Birmingham Children's Hospital liver team.

Since his transplant Kacey has been able to eat (he never ate for four years and can have baths and showers which he loves as he could only have a bed wash four years due to the lines in his arteries he could not go in water.

Kacey pictured with his dad competing in the Transplant Games in Oxford where he won a gold medal in archery and bronze in sprint. | S

Over a year later Kacey has just competed for Birmingham in the Transplant Games in Oxford and won a gold in archery and bronze in sprint.

A beaming Michael added: “We are so incredibly proud of him as he is a fighter and never gave up.”