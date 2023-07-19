Boy airlifted to hospital after ‘falling on railings’ at Rishton Methodist Primary School
The incident happened at Rishton Methodist Primary School in George Street around 6.45pm on Monday (July 17).
It is believed the boy had been jumping over the gates at the school when the incident occurred.
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene, with North West Air Ambulance Service landing nearby.
The boy, who is believed to be around 12-years-old, was airlifted to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital with suspected abdominal injuries.
A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident at 6.43pm. The patient, a boy, was airlifted to hospital for further treatment.”
The fire service confirmed appliances from Hyndburn, Chorley and Bamber Bridge were called to assist at the scene.