The incident happened at Rishton Methodist Primary School in George Street around 6.45pm on Monday (July 17).

It is believed the boy had been jumping over the gates at the school when the incident occurred.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene, with North West Air Ambulance Service landing nearby.

Rishton Methodist Primary School (Credit: Google)

The boy, who is believed to be around 12-years-old, was airlifted to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital with suspected abdominal injuries.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident at 6.43pm. The patient, a boy, was airlifted to hospital for further treatment.”