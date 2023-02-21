Motorist dies after crash and car blaze on the motorway at Wigan
Police have confirmed that a man badly injured in a road smash and blaze on the M6 at Wigan has died.
The BMW was in flames following a collision on the motorway during the evening rush hour between junction 26 at Orrell and junction 27 at Standish on Tuesday February 14.
The carriageways in both directions were closed as emergency services fought a blaze in the boot and tried to rescue the stricken driver whose car had hit the central reservation.
Other vehicles were also involved in the collision and a five-mile tailback developed as traffic was brought to a standstill.
The crash had happened on the northbound carriageway but the opposite side of the motorway was also shut so it could be used as a landing pad for the North West Air Ambulance.
Merseyside Police have now confirmed that the motorist, who has not been named, died a short time after arriving at A&E.
A spokesperson said: "An officer from our serious collision unity has confirmed that police attended the incident on the M6 and the man who was taken to hospital with serious injuries sadly passed away shortly after in hospital.
"His death has been reported to HM Coroner. There is no criminal investigation linked to this incident. Next of kin have been made aware and the man has been formally identified."
The motorway was closed for several hours and detours set up through Wigan following the 5.10pm incident as the rescue took place and the scene was cleared afterwards. Widespread congestion was reported in various parts of the town.