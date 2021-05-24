Boy, 11, taken to hospital after incident at Flip Out trampoline park in Preston

An 11-year-old boy was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance after he was injured at FlipOut trampoline and adventure park in Mercer Street, Preston at 2.25pm on Sunday (May 24)

The youngster was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance after an incident at FlipOut trampoline and adventure park in Mercer Street at 2.25pm.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been disclosed, but fire crews said the injured boy had to be 'rescued' from the 'bottom of a trampoline pit'.

He was placed on a basket stretcher and carefully lifted out of the trampoline park to waiting paramedics who rushed him to hospital.

FlipOut trampoline and adventure park in Mercer Street, Preston. Pic: Google

The boy's current condition is not known.

The incident led to three fire engines attending the scene, as well as the aerial ladder platform and the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) unit.

In a statement, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 2.25pm, three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham, an aerial ladder platform from Preston, and the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) unit attended an incident on Mercer Street, Preston.

"Firefighters successfully extricated one casualty from a trampoline pit.

"They used a basket stretcher to rescue the casualty, who was then conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service personnel.

"Crews were at the scene for fifty-five minutes."

An ambulance spokesman added: "An ambulance took an 11-year-old boy to the hospital with a leg injury."

North West Ambulance Service and Flip Out Preston have been approached for further details.

