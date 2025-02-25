Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bosses at a popular Lancashire beauty spot have closed one of its main car parks after a spate of vandalism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Management at Cuerden Valley Park took to social media to announce that they were closing the Stag Lodge car park off Wigan Road, after issues with the pay and display parking machine.

They wrote: “Following five incidents of vandalism to the parking machine at Stag Lodge we have taken the difficult decision to close the car park temporarily while we investigate options to protect the machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stag Lodge car park at Cuerden Valley Park | Google

“It is not sustainable for us to continue to repeatedly replace the damaged equipment.W e appreciate this will be frustrating for some of our visitors. Income from car parking is a source of vital funds for Cuerden Valley Park Trust, without it the Charity would not be able to continue to operate and maintain the park. Closing the (car)park, even temporarily is not a decision we have taken lightly. Thank you.”

Alternatives

Other car parks are available off Berkeley Drive, Wigan Road, Town Brow and Kem Mill. Full details of how to find them and charges listed here.

The 650 acre park has been targetted by vandals in the past. In September 2001, damage totalling £250,000 was caused to the cafe in an arson attack, causing it to be closed for months, and in the same year, vandals took a saw to bollards installed to prevent people parking on a grass verge.