Bosses at Cuerden Valley Park make "difficult" decision to close car park - this is why

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST
Bosses at a popular Lancashire beauty spot have closed one of its main car parks after a spate of vandalism.

Management at Cuerden Valley Park took to social media to announce that they were closing the Stag Lodge car park off Wigan Road, after issues with the pay and display parking machine.

They wrote: “Following five incidents of vandalism to the parking machine at Stag Lodge we have taken the difficult decision to close the car park temporarily while we investigate options to protect the machine.

Stag Lodge car park at Cuerden Valley ParkStag Lodge car park at Cuerden Valley Park
Stag Lodge car park at Cuerden Valley Park | Google

“It is not sustainable for us to continue to repeatedly replace the damaged equipment.W e appreciate this will be frustrating for some of our visitors. Income from car parking is a source of vital funds for Cuerden Valley Park Trust, without it the Charity would not be able to continue to operate and maintain the park. Closing the (car)park, even temporarily is not a decision we have taken lightly. Thank you.”

Alternatives

Other car parks are available off Berkeley Drive, Wigan Road, Town Brow and Kem Mill. Full details of how to find them and charges listed here.

The 650 acre park has been targetted by vandals in the past. In September 2001, damage totalling £250,000 was caused to the cafe in an arson attack, causing it to be closed for months, and in the same year, vandals took a saw to bollards installed to prevent people parking on a grass verge.

