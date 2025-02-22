From a magical Harry Potter-inspired mini golf course to the UK’s largest indoor waterpark, there’s something for everyone.
Whether you're up for a bit of adventure, some relaxation or a mix of both, you'll find plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained.
Head to local entertainment centres for action-packed bowling sessions, or dive into thrilling waterpark adventures for a day full of excitement.
These 25 family-friendly attractions are sure to make lasting memories for all:
1. The Regent
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NY | 4.5 out of 5 (619 Google reviews) | The Regent brings together the perfect mix of antiques, crafts and jewellery within one of Blackpool's oldest landmark. | Google Photo: Google
2. Bygone Times
Grove Mill The Green, Eccleston, Chorley, PR7 5TZ | 4.4 out of 5 (2,805 Google reviews) | "Great place, always take a packed lunch as it takes so long to walk round." | Google
3. Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre
Garstang Road, Preston, PR3 0BT | 4.7 out of 5 (3,440 Google reviews) | The Flower Bowl is blooming with activities, entertainment, and fabulous food. | Google Photo: Google
4. The Hole In Wand
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4QU | 4.6 out of 5 (325 Google reviews) | Enter a magical world of wizards, unicorns and amazing potions. | Contributed Photo: Contributed
