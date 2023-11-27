News you can trust since 1886
Domino's Pizza restaurant in Berry Lane, Longridge will open on December 4

Domino's Pizza restaurant has been teased for weeks as ‘opening soon’ on Berry Lane in Longridge.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:57 GMT
The boss of the newest Lancashire Dominos branch has revealed the opening date.

The takeaway, located at Domino's Unit 2, 53 to 55 Berry Lane, PR3 3NH, replaces previous hardware store, Swifts and sits right beside Subway on the town's main highstreet.

The takeaway was given permission to open with conditions on Septmber 21.

Today, store boss Saad Arhambros confirmed the store would be opening on December 4.

