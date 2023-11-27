Domino's Pizza restaurant in Berry Lane, Longridge will open on December 4
Domino's Pizza restaurant has been teased for weeks as ‘opening soon’ on Berry Lane in Longridge.
The boss of the newest Lancashire Dominos branch has revealed the opening date.
The takeaway, located at Domino's Unit 2, 53 to 55 Berry Lane, PR3 3NH, replaces previous hardware store, Swifts and sits right beside Subway on the town's main highstreet.
The takeaway was given permission to open with conditions on Septmber 21.
Today, store boss Saad Arhambros confirmed the store would be opening on December 4.