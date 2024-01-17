Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Booths supermarket has just had its best Christmas week, ever.

The family-owned independent Northern food and drink retailer saw its Christmas Week sales up 8.3 per cent on last year - underpinned by solid sales growth of 6.3 per cent in the 12 weeks before Christmas. The business has also delivered a strong performance with like-for-like retail sales increasing 8.7 per cent in the key three-week trading period ending on January 6.

The year in year growth is credited to increased volume through higher customer numbers in addition to a rise in overall basket spend.

What were pepole buying?

Booths customers enjoyed a very traditional British Christmas, with sales of turkey and poultry up by 10.6 per cent. Christmas bakery lines, an area where Booths combined 'showstoppers' with traditional festive favourites, were up by 21 per cent.

Sales of traditional Booths mince pies saw sales rise by 16 per cent, sales of smoked salmon increased by 34 per cent and Booths pigs in blanket sales rose by 9.7 per cent. English wines continue to find favour with customers, with sales of E.H. Booth & Co. Ltd. English Sparkling Wine up 46 per cent and sales of E.H. Booth & Co. Ltd. Prosecco increased by 20 per cent.