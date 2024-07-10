Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s Britain’s craziest bingo - and it’s coming back to Preston.

The UK’s most talked about party has got a run of dates at Riva Showbar in July, August and September. As well as a show on Saturday (July 13), a wild 00s Special is dropping in on Saturday, August 10 and then there’s the return of all things Shania Twain, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton and loads of other country stars for a Country Special on Saturday, September 21.

Jonny Bongo, Bongo’s Bingo co-founder and original host, explains: “We’ve got a run of summer shows across the UK in all of our favourite locations, including Riva Showbar in Preston. Summer is of course usually the time for sunshine, but as we all well know with the climate here it can change fast. So our run of summer shows are perfect for anyone and their crew wanting to have some indoors fun too.”

Here’s what our reporter thought when she went last year The UK’s most talked about night out features amazing music, crazy and nostalgic prizes, en masse Karaoke, rave rounds, dance-offs, the odd pink unicorn and Wacky Wavy, audience participation and - of course - plenty of bingo.