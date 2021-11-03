Body recovered from water at Preston Docks
A body has been recovered from the water at Preston Docks, police have confirmed.
Police rushed to Preston Docks, off Mariners Way, following reports a body had been found in the water at around 5pm today (Wednesday, November 3).
The Force Incident Manager for Lancashire Police has since confirmed a body was retrieved after emergency services arrived.
They were unable to provide any more information about the discovery at this time.
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.
