Body of missing woman found by mountain rescue teams in Lancashire field

The Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team (BPMRT) were called to help search for a missing woman in the Grindleton area at around 12.05am on Monday (September 26).

Rescue teams from Bolton, Rossendale, Pendle, Holme Valley, Calder Valley and Cheshire also helped with the search operation.

The search continued throughout the night until a body was sadly located in a field off Smalden Lane at around 7.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said her death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be passed to the coroner in due course.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this time,” a spokesman for the force added.

The Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team said they were on their way to assist when they received a call to stand down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body of a missing woman was sadly located in a field off Smalden Lane, Clitheroe (Credit: Google)

“Sad news that a body was found and our thoughts are with the casualties family and friends at this time,” a spokesman said.