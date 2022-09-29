A Volvo C70 collided with a parked car in Egerton Road at around midday on Friday (September 23).

A coroner's report later confirmed the driver – later named as 75-year-old John Pearson from Fulwood – suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

He sadly died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

John Pearson suffered a medical episode at the wheel, causing him to collide with a stationary vehicle (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Nobody else was involved in the incident.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “We would like to pay tribute to the late John Pearson.

“A wonderful husband, fantastic dad and much-loved grandpa who suddenly and very sadly passed away on Friday 23rd September 2022.

“A jolly, larger than life character with a tale for everything, who devoted his life to helping others, in particular those with special needs which was a cause very close to his heart.

“One of the founders of the Junior Blues for his beloved team Manchester City, founder of the family business, PA Communications, Chair of Governors for over 25 years at The Coppice School and Chairman and more recently Acting Chair for Disability Equality North West.

“A very special man, a true pillar of the community, volunteering and supporting those with disabilities, like his son and dedicating his time to helping so many.

“You have left a huge whole in our lives and will never be forgotten. Goodnight, god bless, you will be forever in our hearts.

“Once we have further details of the funeral arrangements we will advise those wanting to pay their last respects.”

An air ambulance crew touched down in nearby Ashton Park following the collision, with police closing the road in both directions for a number of hours.