Body found on Longridge Fell on Easter Sunday by members of the public

Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) was alerted at 8.40pm yesterday (April 9) by Lancashire Constabulary to assist Ribble Valley Police with an ongoing incident off Birdy Brow, in Longridge Fell.

In a statement, Bowland Pennine MRT Team leader Kevin Camplin said: “A deceased body, earlier located by members of the public, which was not on any recognised path or track, was difficult to extricate by duty undertakers, therefore, the expert skill and resources of the local mountain rescue team was requested to carry out the task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once the volunteer team members arrived and assessed the scene, the rescue team along with local Police Officers safely carried the deceased on their mountain rescue Bell stretcher across undulating ground in darkness to the road, where the transfer to the undertakers was completed.

A body was sadly found off Birdy Brow in Clitheroe on Easter Sunday.

“This was another good example of multi-agency working with statutory services and volunteers of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team, the incident lasted over 3 hours and involved 13 Team members who returned back to base and their homes just before midnight in the evening."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Force Incident Manager for Lancashire Police had earlier told the Post that the mountain rescue incident was to do with a missing person enquiry.

Following the sad news that a body has been found, Lancashire Police were contacted for futher comment.

Lancashire Police confirmed the body was that of a male and his death is currently unexplained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad