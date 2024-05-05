B&M store in Lancashire up for sale for over £4 million, offering a secure invetment for the next decade
The B&M on Hyndburn Road in Accrington is currently for sale for an asking price of £4,350,000.
The 31,430 sq ft unit offers a well secured B&M Bargains investment which is availably immediately.
The tenant recently signed a lease extension, meaning it will not expire until June 2032 (no breaks) and the rent is currently £299,374 per annum (£9.52 per sq. ft.) so the new owner would see a net initial yield of 6.54% (allowing for 5.31% purchasers cost).
In the sale listing, estate agents Taylor Weaver Limited wrote: “Originally constructed as a Home Base store, the property comprises a purpose built, modern, single storey, non-food, retail warehouse, constructed on a steel portal frame with brick and insulated profile steel cladding to both walls and roof, including double skin translucent roof panels.” To the side of the property there is also a large garden centre area and tarmac surfaced car parking for 160 vehicles fronts the property.
Located close to the Viaduct Roundabout junction on the edge of Accrington town centre, the neighbouring occupiers include Aldi, Asda, McDonalds, Farm Foods and Vue Cinema. You can see more details of the B&M, including some images of its exterior and interior, on Rightmove here.
To find out more or to express interest in purchasing the property, contact Taylor Weaver.
