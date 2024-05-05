Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The B&M on Hyndburn Road in Accrington is currently for sale for an asking price of £4,350,000.

The 31,430 sq ft unit offers a well secured B&M Bargains investment which is availably immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tenant recently signed a lease extension, meaning it will not expire until June 2032 (no breaks) and the rent is currently £299,374 per annum (£9.52 per sq. ft.) so the new owner would see a net initial yield of 6.54% (allowing for 5.31% purchasers cost).

The B&M on Hyndburn Road in Accrington could be yours to own for £4,350,000

In the sale listing, estate agents Taylor Weaver Limited wrote: “Originally constructed as a Home Base store, the property comprises a purpose built, modern, single storey, non-food, retail warehouse, constructed on a steel portal frame with brick and insulated profile steel cladding to both walls and roof, including double skin translucent roof panels.” To the side of the property there is also a large garden centre area and tarmac surfaced car parking for 160 vehicles fronts the property.

Read More Pedestrian arrested after walking dog on hard shoulder of the M6

Located close to the Viaduct Roundabout junction on the edge of Accrington town centre, the neighbouring occupiers include Aldi, Asda, McDonalds, Farm Foods and Vue Cinema. You can see more details of the B&M, including some images of its exterior and interior, on Rightmove here.