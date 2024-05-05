Pedestrian arrested after walking dog on hard shoulder of the M6
Lancashire Police have arrested a man after he was caught walking his dog on the hard shoulder of a motorway in Preston.
Last night, road traffic police attended a report of pedestrian walking their dog on the hard shoulder of the M6 in Preston.
When the pedestrian was located, they told police they had broken down after some defects with the car’s steering so decided to walk home.
The pedestrian was then arrested for drink driving and reported for no insurance.