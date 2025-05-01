Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pleasure Beach Resort is offering more ways to ride late with events from now until September.

It’s the most days the park has opened late in two years, with the 2025 season boasting nine opportunities to ride late.

The next opportunity to ride at night is this month, on May 24, where the park will be open for 11 hours until 9pm for the second Twilight Thrills of the year. The park offers two ways to enjoy late nights, Twilight Thrills and Late Night Riding with Fireworks.

Twilight Thrills sees the park open from 10am until 9pm, and as well as being able to ride at night, guests will also be able to enjoy live entertainment like a DJ, performers and dancers.

On Late Night Riding with Fireworks days, the park is open for 12 hours from 10am until 10pm, and just like a Twilight Thrills event, guests will be able to experience all of their favourite rides as well as live entertainment. On these days there will be fireworks to round off the night, and each one will be themed to different music.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “We’re all about creating magical experiences here at Pleasure Beach, and we’re so excited to give guests even more opportunity to ride their favourites as the sun sets. We’ve been talking a lot about how this year is transformative for us, and we hope the introduction of more late nights will contribute to our exciting season ahead.”

Pleasure Beach Resort has also teamed up with the Big Blue Hotel and Boulevard, and guests who are staying at either hotel, can collect a free ‘one-shot’ ticket from reception which lets them enter the park for the last hour of the day for one ride on their favourite attraction.

This means that for guests staying in the hotels on late night events, they’ll be able to come into the park for a one-shot ride as late as 9pm, and see all of the entertainment.

Pleasure Beach Resort is open through to November, and guests wanting to visit or experience a late night event should book online in advance to get the best prices.

Upcoming dates for late nights at Pleasure Beach:

Saturday 24th May – Twilight Thrills

Saturday 5th July – Late Night Riding and Fireworks

Saturday 26th July – Late Night Riding and Fireworks

Saturday 2nd August – Late Night Riding with Fireworks

Saturday 9th August – Twilight Thrills

Saturday 16th August – Twilight Thrills

Saturday 23rd August – Late Night Riding with Fireworks

Saturday 27th September – Twilight Thrills