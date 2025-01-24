How to skate with a Dancing on Ice star in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dancing on Ice is back for its 17th season with the likes of Lancashire’s Coronation Street star Sam Aston and Olympic icon Sir Steve Redgrave in the line-up of celebrities competing on the hit ITV series this year.

But where do the professionals perfect their pirouettes and triple spins before they teach the stars what they know? Well, it’s a little known fact that many of the professionals train at Pleasure Beach’s ice rink in Blackpool.

Simon Proulx-Sénécal, who was paired on last year’s series with Love Islander Amber Davies, stars in Pleasure Beach’s annual ice show Hot Ice. Simon started skating when he was seven years old, and as well as starring in the resort’s show, he is also a world and Olympic champion.

And French skater Sylvain Longchambon, who is married to former contestant and Coronation Street actress Samia, used to star in the Hot Ice Show too. He was set to join the 2025 Dancing on Ice cast with Dame Sarah Storey, who suffered an injury during training which meant the duo had to pull out before it aired.

Both Dame Sarah and Sylvain had some training sessions at Pleasure Beach last year, with Sylvain even attending the park’s Halloween event after an evening of practice.

But it’s former Dancing on Ice skater Katie Stainsby who was partnered with the likes of Vanilla Ice and Gary Lucy who can be found most frequently at the Lancashire rink. After a successful career in television skating and performing in shows across the world, Katie returned to her home town of Blackpool, and where she also starred in Hot Ice, to now coach aspiring skaters.

World’s first

Amanda Thompson OBE, who is CEO of Pleasure Beach as well as director and producer of the Hot Ice Show said: “As the world’s first purpose-built ice arena it’s no surprise that we have some of the world’s best on our rink, but what a lot of people don’t know is that many of those professionals start their career here in Blackpool, and continue to return to coach, train or even perform in our shows.

“We love being a go-to destination for acclaimed and hopeful skaters and we encourage anyone who’s thinking of starting to get in touch… you really will learn from the best!”

Book a session

Katie hosts lessons daily, and coaches in singles and pairs. Anyone can book sessions with her or any of Pleasure Beach’s other coaches through Pleasure Beach Resort Arena’s website.

Guests can also use the website to book on to public skating sessions, group lessons as well as Beat Nights – a fun, interactive free skate with a DJ and disco lights.

