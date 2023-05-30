AN ICONIC Blackpool landmark which predates the Tower is set to close.

Leonard Dews, one of the oldest jewellers in the North West, has been selling original, high-quality jewellery and watches since 1877.

Today, owner Michael Hyman has announced the imminent permanent closure of the Church Street store.

The end of the glittering era will be marked by a huge closing down sale, which will start at 10am on Saturday, June 3.

Jewellery will be discounted by 50% including diamond rings, coloured stone pieces, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings.

Inside Leonard Dews jewellers in Church Street, Blackpool

When Leonard Dews was established in 1877, Queen Victoria was on the throne and Benjamin Disraeli was Prime Minister.

More than 146 years later, led by owner Michael Hyman and his expert team, Leonard Dews is known throughout the local area and beyond for superior quality and exemplary customer service.

Local historians may know that Leonard Dews’ iconic Church Street store predates the Blackpool Tower.

In 1959 the business was bought by current owners, another local jewellery family business, Hymans.

David Hyman an entrepreneur originally from Liverpool, had arrived in Blackpool from the Isle of Man with his family in 1925.

Mr Hyman who already owned a jewellery store in the Isle of Man, was inspired to set-up his Blackpool store by a chance encounter with a pianist selling song sheets for a penny.

With an innate flair for business, David opened a number of stores in Blackpool and the Isle of Man. Over the years business thrived and at its peak Hymans had 11 stores including locations in Birmingham, Liverpool, Jersey, Manchester, and the Isle of Man, trading under the names Hymans, Leonard Dews and Wilkins.

Current owner Michael Hyman joined the business 55 years ago to support his father.

Michael said: “I grew up here in Blackpool and came into the business in 1968. I learnt my trade on the job, guided by my father.

“My father, who passed away in 1977, was hugely knowledgeable about diamonds and taught me everything I needed to know. But watches were always my passion, so I went to Switzerland to understand how the finest quality watches were manufactured.”

Michael Hyman, the owner of Leonard Dews jewellers in Church Street, Blackpool

When recession hit in the 1980s the business was pared back and transferred to the flagship Leonard Dews store in Blackpool. With a reputation for high-end diamonds, Leonard Dews weathered the economic storm and subsequently, continued to flourish. In 2000 the store was relocated to its current corner location, into a building which was already owned by the business.

Going from strength to strength, Leonard Dews was expanded and refurbished, taking on several high-end watch brands, including Patek Philippe, TAG Heuer, Omega, Bremont and Chopard.

After a long, successful and rich history, dating back almost 150 years, Michael has taken the difficult decision to close the store for good, ahead of his retirement.

Michael said: “My team and I have worked hard to take Leonard Dews to where it is today. We have shared our dedication and passion with our customers, who have supported us over many years. And now I have made the emotional decision to hang up my loupe and call time on this much-loved business.”

“My first concern was for my staff and I have been supporting them as much as possible to find new positions.

“After 55 years in the business, I want to have the opportunity to say goodbye to customers old and new. I will be here throughout the closing down sale, which starts on Saturday 3rd June, to thank them for their support and custom over the years and help them to choose one last memorable piece from Leonard Dews.”

The Leonard Dews closing down sale will commence at 10am on Saturday 3rd June, and all jewellery will be discounted by 50% including diamond rings and diamond jewellery, coloured stone pieces, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, pearls and silver items. All branded jewellery and watches will be discounted by 25%. All pieces will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and the closing down sale will last until stock is sold.

Leonard Dews can be found at 18 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EW. For more information visit their website.

