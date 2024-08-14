Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool's historic Grand Theatre could be set to light up the town centre even more brightly.

The curtain has been lifted on plans to restore an illuminated sign at the 130-year-old venue on Church Street.

Architects Cassidy and Ashton are seeking advertisement consent from the council to install illuminated letters at the base of the dome above the main entrance, which would be in addition to the existing signage.

It is proposed to use brackets to attach five individual letters spelling out 'GRAND' which would be lit up daily between dusk and 1am using LED lights. It would be visible from both Church Street and Corporation Street.

Photographic records show there was a similar sign on the theatre in the past but it was removed at an unknown date.

Documents submitted as part of the planning application by Cassidy and Ashton say: "The proposal is based on historical photographs showing the original appearance of the theatre sign. Reinstating the illuminated ‘GRAND’ sign will provide benefit to this Grade II* listed building enabling original features to remain.

"The wider community can continue to enjoy this important heritage asset whilst maintaining the original architectural and historical character which make this building special."

The dome is of architectural significance due to the ornate copper scale tiles and pineapple finial with underlying scrolls. The entrance facade also includes ornate stonework and decorative pediments.

The proposed sign would consist of five lightweight individual letters made of powder-coated aluminium. Each letter, coloured off-white, would be mounted to the existing high-level dome with the use of brackets fixed through the dome wall.

In May it was revealed The Grand Theatre had been awarded £450,000 from the Arts Council for work including restoration of stonework and brickwork and repairs to the roof.

The grant marked the first phase of funding towards a £15m capital development plan which will future-proof the theatre, enrich Church Street and improve the experience of customers and visiting companies alike.

The application (reference 24/0429) will now go before town hall planners for consideration.