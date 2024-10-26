Bus users in Blackpool are in for a fright as witches and ghouls take over bus stop announcements. | NW

Bus users in Blackpool are in for a fright as witches and ghouls take over bus stop announcements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Transport is set to enhance the customer experience this Hallowe’en by re-introducing spooky-themed voiceovers on all buses.

The special stop announcements will give customers a festive twist on their daily journeys, bringing some seasonal excitement in the lead-up to Hallowe’en.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From now until Halloween on October 31, bus announcements will feature spooky renditions of familiar stops, adding engaging fun for customers of all ages. The aim is to make public transport an enjoyable part of the Halloween season, with eerie but light-hearted voiceovers creating a unique and memorable travel experience.

Bus users in Blackpool are in for a fright as witches and ghouls take over bus stop announcements. | NW

Jane Cole, managing director of Blackpool Transport, said: “We always strive to bring innovative ideas to Blackpool Transport, and the Halloween voiceovers are a fun and simple way to create an engaging environment for our customers. We are committed to making public transport both reliable and enjoyable, so this initiative adds a touch of fun and creativity to the everyday commute.”

Passengers travelling on any Blackpool Transport bus can expect to hear Halloween-themed announcements for stops such as Lytham Square, Blackpool Sixth Form College, Cleveleys Bus Station, Starr Gate and more.

The voiceovers are part of Blackpool Transport’s ongoing efforts to connect with the community and make public transport a positive, community-focused experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Atkinson, head of marketing and commercial at Blackpool Transport, said: “As a local community-centred service, we’re always looking for ways to bring something fun and engaging for our customers. The return of the Halloween voiceovers allow us to contribute to the festive atmosphere in Blackpool, offering something unique to our customers.”