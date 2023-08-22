A circus-mad teenager has fulfilled her lifelong wish to perform at the world's oldest permanent circus arena - after watching the show a staggering 100 times.

Jasmine Leigh, 15, first became obsessed with the world famous Blackpool Circus when when she went to watch the show for the first time as a five year old.

Dating back to 1894, the show is the oldest permanent circus arena in the world and is now ran by the the Endresz family, who have starred in the show for over 30 years.

Now after going to see the show 100 times, Jasmine has been asked to join the circus' 'Special Summer Show of 2023' where she will perform as a juggler.

Blackpool Tower superfan Jasmine Leigh, 15, from Chorely

Jasmine said: "The circus has played a huge part in who I am today and to actually be in the show, is a dream come true.

"The entire atmosphere is magical in The Blackpool Tower Circus arena.

"I cannot believe I have now been asked to join them in their special summer performance – this is just pure dreams."

Jasmine's obsession with the show started when she was noticed in the crowd by a clown called Mr Boo, who is in a duo with another clown called Mooky.

She said Mr Boo noticed her teddy bear that she had made and he came up to her after the show, where he took a picture with her and signed her stuffed animal.

Jasmine, who has already seen the circus five times this year, added: "There really is nowhere like The Blackpool Tower Circus.

"And no matter how many times I see The Blackpool Tower Circus, I am always on the edge of my seat.

"I absolutely love it.

"There is always something new to excite and thrill.

Blackpool Tower superfan Jasmine Leigh, 15, from Chorely

"It really is the best in live entertainment.

"It doesn’t get better than Blackpool and it certainly doesn’t get better than The Blackpool Tower Circus.

"I especially enjoy watching Mooky and Mr Boo.

"It was in fact Mr Boo who started my obsession with the show, after he spotted me in the crowd with a Mr Boo teddy bear I’d had made.

"After the show, he came over and I had my photo taken with him and he signed the bear.

"It comes with me to every show."

The teenager loves the circus so much, that she has even turned her bedroom into a shrine and has over 50 pieces of memorabilia from the show.

This includes every show programme from the last ten years, replicas of clowns Mooky and Mr Boo and a replica ringmaster jacket that hangs on her wall.

Blackpool Tower superfan Jasmine Leigh, 15, from Chorely

But Jasmine, of Chorley. has said she wants to 'keep adding to her collection.'

She said: "The only presents I ever ask for at Christmas and on my birthday, are presents which are Blackpool Tower Circus themed.

"I have even had items made to order, including hoodies, cushions, a phone case, Mooky and Mr Boo teddies and charms for a charm bracelet.

"I just want to keep adding to my collection and hope one day to own some of the costumes which Mooky and Mr Boo where in the live shows."

Jasmine's mum Julie says the teen is 'incredibly passionate' about the show and her first visit was a 'life-changing experience.'

Blackpool Tower superfan Jasmine Leigh, 15, from Chorely

She once booked a family a family holiday to California, but Jasmine said she would 'rather go to Blackpool.

Julie said: "Jasmine’s dad, Richard, had just finished decorating her room when she decided that she wanted a Blackpool Tower Circus themed bedroom.

"She has been incredibly passionate about the show ever since we took her when she was just five years old and started collecting mementos.

"I'd go as far to say that the first visit was a life-changing experience for Jasmine.

"We’ve actually booked to go on a family holiday to California, but Jasmine has said she’d rather go to Blackpool to visit the circus."

Blackpool Tower superfan Jasmine Leigh, 15, from Chorely

Aaron Edgar, head of operations at Merlin Entertainment, that runs the tower, confirmed that Jasmine 'is the show's biggest fan.'

He said: "The Blackpool Tower Circus is a much-loved family attraction.

"Although we have many people return to see the new season performances, there’s absolutely no doubt that Jasmine is the show’s biggest fan.