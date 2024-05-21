Across Blackpool and the Fylde, 17 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include changes to the former Foxhall Hall, to the St Annes Old Links Golf Club and to two stores in Lytham St Annes among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

Blackpool and the Fylde planning applications Blackpool and the Fylde planning applications validated between May 13- May 19

Land adjacent Rushymede, School Road,Bblackpool FY4 5EL Application validated on May 13 for erection of a dwelling with detached garage and associated landscaping.

Land east of Queensway (Richmond Point) Lytham St Annes FY8 3FY Application validated on May 13 to remove conditions 7 (boundary treatments) and 11 (public art) of reserved matters approval 22/0938 and to vary conditions 1 (approved plans), 8 (soft and hard landscaping), 16 (tree protection measures within parcels 3 and 4), 17 (restriction on additional tree works), 30 (ecological mitigation documents), 32 (boundary treatments within parcels 3 and 4) and 33 (soft landscaping within parcels 3 and 4) of reserved matters approval 22/0938)