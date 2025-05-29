Blackpool rioter released early from prison jailed again after being caught with knife and drugs
Josh Tickner, 21, was stopped by officers on patrol in the Bonny Street area on May 21.
The patrols were conducted in response to community concerns about suspicious activity in the area.
Tickner was found in possession of a locking knife and a quantity of drugs.
He was arrested and later sentenced to ten months in prison.
Tickner was also recalled to prison for breaching the conditions of his early release. He is now not expected to be released until 2028.
Another man was interviewed in connection with drug offences. He was referred to the Youth Offending Team.