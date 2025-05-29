A man previously released early from prison for his role in last year's Blackpool riots has been jailed again after being caught with a knife and drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Tickner, 21, was stopped by officers on patrol in the Bonny Street area on May 21.

The patrols were conducted in response to community concerns about suspicious activity in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man previously released early from prison for his role in last year's Blackpool riots has been jailed again after being caught with a knife and drugs | Lancashire Police

Tickner was found in possession of a locking knife and a quantity of drugs.

He was arrested and later sentenced to ten months in prison.

Tickner was also recalled to prison for breaching the conditions of his early release. He is now not expected to be released until 2028.

Another man was interviewed in connection with drug offences. He was referred to the Youth Offending Team.