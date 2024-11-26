Blackpool Resort Hotel named as Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice favourite closes with immediate effect
Blackpool Resort Hotel website now reads as ‘permanently closed’ on the website, with bookings no longer available.
While mystery surrounds the closure, many staff and customers have said they have been left without jobs and out of pocket from the sudden closure.
A former staff member who wishes to remain anonymous said they had worked at the hotel, but after successfully passing their probation were left without a job.
They said: “I used to work at the Blackpool Resort Hotel but was made redundant.
“I worked there for around 4 months and I passed my probation then received an email out of the blue that I was being made redundant.”
Upon hearing that the place had closed, another former employee added that the news ‘didn’t surprise them’.
The Gazette reported earlier this month that a woman claimed to be out of pocket after booking to stay at the hotel only to be informed it no longer existed.
The woman, who is from Scotland, said she had forked out £140.30 for two nights but when she called to check the booking earlier this month she was informed that the current owners have left.
She said: “I booked the hotel back in August for a getaway and got told to phone two weeks before arrival to pay for the car park.
“I was advised that the hotel is now closed and I haven’t been contacted from the owner or heard anything from them about a refund.”
Bookings could previously be made via Booking.com but a spokesperson for the company said they had severed ties with the hotel.
A spokesman said: “We can see that the property has requested to terminate their contract and is no longer available for bookings on our site.
“Our teams have reached out to impacted customers to offer alternative accommodation, and customers have been refunded for their original reservation as well as any price difference for the new accommodation.”
The previous owner of the hotel has been contacted by the Gazette but had not responded at the time of publication.
