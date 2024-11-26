Blackpool Resort Hotel named as Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice favourite closes with immediate effect

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 17:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A hotel in Blackpool once rated as a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice favourite has now closed with immediate effect.

Blackpool Resort Hotel website now reads as ‘permanently closed’ on the website, with bookings no longer available.

The Blackpool Resort Hotel has permanently closed.The Blackpool Resort Hotel has permanently closed.
The Blackpool Resort Hotel has permanently closed. | Google

While mystery surrounds the closure, many staff and customers have said they have been left without jobs and out of pocket from the sudden closure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A former staff member who wishes to remain anonymous said they had worked at the hotel, but after successfully passing their probation were left without a job.

They said: “I used to work at the Blackpool Resort Hotel but was made redundant.

“I worked there for around 4 months and I passed my probation then received an email out of the blue that I was being made redundant.”

Upon hearing that the place had closed, another former employee added that the news ‘didn’t surprise them’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
While mystery surrounds the closure, many staff and customers have said they have been left out of jobs and pocket from the sudden termination.While mystery surrounds the closure, many staff and customers have said they have been left out of jobs and pocket from the sudden termination.
While mystery surrounds the closure, many staff and customers have said they have been left out of jobs and pocket from the sudden termination. | Blackpool Resort Hotel

The Gazette reported earlier this month that a woman claimed to be out of pocket after booking to stay at the hotel only to be informed it no longer existed.

The woman, who is from Scotland, said she had forked out £140.30 for two nights but when she called to check the booking earlier this month she was informed that the current owners have left.

She said: “I booked the hotel back in August for a getaway and got told to phone two weeks before arrival to pay for the car park.

“I was advised that the hotel is now closed and I haven’t been contacted from the owner or heard anything from them about a refund.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Bookings could previously be made via Booking.com but a spokesperson for the company said they had severed ties with the hotel.

A spokesman said: “We can see that the property has requested to terminate their contract and is no longer available for bookings on our site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our teams have reached out to impacted customers to offer alternative accommodation, and customers have been refunded for their original reservation as well as any price difference for the new accommodation.”

The previous owner of the hotel has been contacted by the Gazette but had not responded at the time of publication.

Related topics:LancashireHotelThe GazetteBlackpoolTripAdvisor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice