An old military mortar shell which sparked the lockdown of Blackpool Police Station was said to be ‘training shell’ after an investigation.

Lancashire Police were forced to lock down their front counter in Blackpool after a member of the public walked into the station with an old military mortar shell.

Officers closed the front counter shortly after 8.39am this morning and called in Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

Eyewitnesses said a number of nearby roads were also closed around that time.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “At 8.39am today a member of the public has attended Blackpool Police Divisional Headquarters to hand in an old military mortar shell she had found while clearing out her late parents’ garage on Friday.

“As a precaution, we have asked our colleagues from EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) to attend to absolutely ensure that the item is safe.”

But following investigations from Explosive Ordnance Disposal, officers said the device offered no threat as it was a ‘training