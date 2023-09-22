Blackpool Pleasure Beach wins eight awards at the UK Theme Park Awards 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is ending its 2023 summer season on a high after scooping eight awards at the UK Theme Park Awards yesterday, bolstering its status as one of UK’s top amusement parks.

The accolades included Gold awards in the Best Seaside Park category, Best Live Entertainment for Hot Ice, Best Water Ride for Valhalla, and Best Theme Park Hotel for The Boulevard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the four Gold awards, the park also took home a Silver award in Best Reimagined Attraction for Valhalla, and three Bronze awards: Best Thrill Ride for Red Arrows Skyforce, Best Theme Park Food for Loki’s, and Best Theme Park for Thrills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Pleasure Beach was the second most awarded amusement park at the prestigious awards ceremony behind Alton Towers, which was awarded in 11 categories, and alongside Drayton Manor which also won eight awards.

CEO Amanda Thompson OBE said: “What an incredible display of prestigious awards! Taking home eight awards in any case is a monumental, but knowing that we were voted for by people who love our industry makes the wins even more rewarding.

“This is a shining example of the array of amusement options we have on offer here at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, and a proud testament to all of the continuous hard work displayed by our expert team day in and day out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards were organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks. This year, and presented in association with AttractionTickets.com.

For the fourth year, the British public were able to vote for their favourite theme parks in these national awards recognising the best rides and attractions, shows and events.

Each of the 22 categories is split into gold, silver and bronze, and the awards were presented at a ceremony at Chessington World of Adventures.

The awards round off a bumper summer season for Blackpool Pleasure Beach, which this year reopened water ride Valhalla following a £4M reimaging, and celebrated The Big Dipper’s 100th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad