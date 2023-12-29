Meet the loved-up couple who have celebrated an anniversary every month - for almost 10 years.

Julia Carmichael and Gary Pickett mark their 'monthiversary' on the seventh of every month.

They've done so every month since they got together in January 2014 - for a total of 119 dates.

Julia, 58, and Gary, 56, have done both big and small dates - from trips to Las Vegas to dinners only using 'yellow sticker' goods.

The pair, who are from Blackpool, decided to tell their story after socialite Paris Hilton revealed she does 'monthiversary' dates.

Julia Carmichael and Gary Pickett

Julia said: "I didn't know there was such a thing as 'monthiversaries' - and that anyone else but us did them.

"We had our first date and then it just happened every month after.

"I've always liked the number seven too.

"It's about not letting that special thing go, and making the effort even when you live together. We'll never stop now - we've been going 10 years already!"

Gary and Julia were both in long-term relationships with other people when they first met in 2013.

But they recognised a connection and, after both becoming single, decided to start a relationship.

Julia, who runs a B&B, said: "We then started going out socially as friends but the attraction and feelings were always there.

"Leaving jobs, houses and family behind, we never looked back."

The couple's first date was a walk on Crosby beach in Liverpool.

They have been on 118 more 'monthiversary' dates since then - with their 120th fast approaching.

The dates have included a trip to Manchester with a pub crawl, several scenic walks and picnics and a trip to the casino to play on the slot machines.

Sometimes they'll go for 'budget' options such as their 'yellow sticker' meals in with a £10 spend limit and going charity shop shopping together.

Their most unique idea has been a 'naked supper' cooked and eaten completely in the nude.

And their most extravagant dates have seen them go to Las Vegas to watch live shows, and a trip to Benidorm to see a show at the Benidorm Palace Hotel.

Despite their occasional overseas trips, most of their dates aren't high-cost - and for them the most important thing is spending the quality time together.

Julia said: "Paris will probably spend thousands on their monthly dates - then you've got 'Gaz and Julez' getting their yellow sticker meals from the Co-op."

They make sure wherever possible to set down their phones to be present for one another and take in their surroundings fully.

This is because the purpose of their 'monthiversaries' is an allocated night each month to focus on what's important to them - each other.

And they reckon after a decade of dates, they'll continue for the rest of their lives together.

Julia said: "We feel so lucky to have found our first true love at this age so we make sure we always treat it so special.

"You've got two things to look forward to each year - your birthday and Christmas, but even Christmas isn't really just yours.

"We don't want to build up something that's just once a year then over after a couple of days - why wait a whole year?

"One a month is just fabulous for us.

"I'm glad we didn't start on 31st of a month or we would lose out some months."

And to the news that Paris Hilton did something similar, Julia said: "If it's good enough for Paris, it's good enough for us!"