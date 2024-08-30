Blackpool Illuminations Live: Spice Girl Mel B, BGT's Sydnie Christmas and singer Ella Henderson in resort
Thousands of people are making their way to the Headlands on Blackpool Promenade to watch this year’s Illuminations switch on.
With input from Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Leigh Francis AKA Keith Lemon this year’s lights promise to be something special.
Spice Girl Mel B will be pushing the switch on button around 9pm following performances from singer Ella Henderson and BGT winner Sydnie Christmas.
Blackpool Illuminations 2024 Live from the switch on
The Blackpool Illuminations have officially been switched on
Scary Spice Mel B has officially switched on the Blackpool Illuminations 2024.
Ella Henderson is wowing the crowds with her set at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on
X-Factor star Ella Henderson has been entertaining the thousands of people at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch on.
7 pictures of the Run The Lights race as hundreds take part
The popular annual race saw runners take in the dazzling spectacle of the world famous Blackpool Illuminations.
Blackpool Illuminations Switch on Party 2024 so far
Watch the highlights from the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On so far
25 fantastic pictures of Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024 so far
Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party has gone off with a bang.
DJ Kimberly Wyatt says it is an 'honour' to perform at switch-on
Former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt said she “jumped” at the chance to perform at the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on.
The pop icon and Grammy-nominated artist brought her high energy, fun DJ set to the Tower Festival Headland on Friday.
Speaking to the Gazette ahead of her performance, the American-born DJ said it was “legendary” to perform at the Illuminations switch-on.
Spice Girl Mel B tells reporters she called and asked for Illuminations gig
Spice Girl Mel B has told reporters at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On 2024 she called bosses and asked to flick the switch.
Scary Spice said: “I wanted to do the switch on, I called them.”
Sydnie Christmas 'super excited' ahead of switch-on performance
Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas said she was “super excited” as she prepared to perform at the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on.
Speaking to the Gazette, she said she “couldn’t believe it” when she got the call to perform in the resort.
Spice Girl Mel B has arrived in Blackpool
The one and only Scary Spice has landed in Blackpool.
Visitor from London ecstatic after meeting this year's winner of Britain's Got Talent
Christopher Jackson, 33, from Mitcham in South London, met Sydnie Christmas ahead of her performance tonight.
Sydnie, who began her career in musical theatre, was the first woman singer to win Britain’s Got Talent in 17 years.
After receiving judge Amanda Holden’s “Golden Buzzer” for her audition performance of ‘Tomorrow’ from the musical Annie, she advanced straight to the semi-finals.
She eventually won the overall final singing ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ and capturing more than 27% of the public vote.
The 29-year-old will perform before headliner Ella Henderson tonight.
Hits Radio have started the show in Blackpool
Blackpool Illuminations: Crowds starting to gather on Headland
