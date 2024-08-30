Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s that very special time of the year! Blackpool Illuminations are being turned on for the 2024 season.

Thousands of people are making their way to the Headlands on Blackpool Promenade to watch this year’s Illuminations switch on.

With input from Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Leigh Francis AKA Keith Lemon this year’s lights promise to be something special.

Spice Girl Mel B will be pushing the switch on button around 9pm following performances from singer Ella Henderson and BGT winner Sydnie Christmas.