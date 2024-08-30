Live

Blackpool Illuminations Live: Spice Girl Mel B, BGT's Sydnie Christmas and singer Ella Henderson in resort

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor

Published 30th Aug 2024, 17:05 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 19:21 BST
It’s that very special time of the year! Blackpool Illuminations are being turned on for the 2024 season.

Thousands of people are making their way to the Headlands on Blackpool Promenade to watch this year’s Illuminations switch on.

With input from Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Leigh Francis AKA Keith Lemon this year’s lights promise to be something special.

Spice Girl Mel B will be pushing the switch on button around 9pm following performances from singer Ella Henderson and BGT winner Sydnie Christmas.

Follow the blog for all the latest updates...

Blackpool Illuminations 2024 Live from the switch on

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 21:40 BST

The Blackpool Illuminations have officially been switched on

Scary Spice Mel B has officially switched on the Blackpool Illuminations 2024.

Spice Girl Mel B tells reporters she called to ask if she could do Blackpool Illuminatons Switch on
Spice Girl Mel B tells reporters she called to ask if she could do Blackpool Illuminatons Switch on | nw

Watch the moment below...

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 21:08 BST

Ella Henderson is wowing the crowds with her set at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on

X-Factor star Ella Henderson has been entertaining the thousands of people at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch on.

Here are some are some of the highlights...

Ella Henderson at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024
Ella Henderson at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024 | nw
Headliner Ella Henderson at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024
Headliner Ella Henderson at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024 | nw

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 20:54 BST

7 pictures of the Run The Lights race as hundreds take part

The popular annual race saw runners take in the dazzling spectacle of the world famous Blackpool Illuminations.

Blackpool Run The Lights 2024 in aid of Brian House Children's Hospice.
Blackpool Run The Lights 2024 in aid of Brian House Children's Hospice. | National World Resell

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 20:42 BST

Blackpool Illuminations Switch on Party 2024 so far

Watch the highlights from the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On so far

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 20:40 BST

25 fantastic pictures of Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024 so far

Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party has gone off with a bang.

Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024
Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024 | dave nelson
Sydnie Christmas at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024
Sydnie Christmas at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024 | nw
Performers on stage at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024
Performers on stage at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024 | nw

A youngster enjoying the Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024
A youngster enjoying the Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024 | nw
Crowds enjoying the Blackpool Illuminations switch on 2024
Crowds enjoying the Blackpool Illuminations switch on 2024 | nw
Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 20:16 BST

M6 in remains closed in both directions while 'emergency repairs' take place

The M6 remains closed in both directions between junctions 27 and 28 following a serious collision.

“Emergency repairs are currently taking place,” a spokesman for National Highways said.

Diversions remain in place

A picture taken at the scene by Ben Smith shows beer cars strewn across the M6 following the crash.

Beer cans strewn across the M6 following a crash
Beer cans strewn across the M6 following a crash | Ben Smith
Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 19:40 BSTUpdated 19:42 BST

DJ Kimberly Wyatt says it is an 'honour' to perform at switch-on

Former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt said she “jumped” at the chance to perform at the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on.

The pop icon and Grammy-nominated artist brought her high energy, fun DJ set to the Tower Festival Headland on Friday.

Speaking to the Gazette ahead of her performance, the American-born DJ said it was “legendary” to perform at the Illuminations switch-on.

Kimberly Wyatt said she "jumped" at the chance to perform at the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on
Kimberly Wyatt said she “jumped” at the chance to perform at the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on | National World

Watch the full interview by clicking HERE.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 19:20 BST

Spice Girl Mel B tells reporters she called and asked for Illuminations gig

Spice Girl Mel B has told reporters at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On 2024 she called bosses and asked to flick the switch.

Scary Spice said: “I wanted to do the switch on, I called them.”

Spice Girl Mel B tells reporters she called to ask if she could do Blackpool Illuminatons Switch on
Spice Girl Mel B tells reporters she called to ask if she could do Blackpool Illuminatons Switch on | nw
Spice Girl Mel B tells reporters she called to ask if she could do Blackpool Illuminatons Switch on
Spice Girl Mel B tells reporters she called to ask if she could do Blackpool Illuminatons Switch on | NW
Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 19:06 BSTUpdated 19:42 BST

Sydnie Christmas 'super excited' ahead of switch-on performance

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas said she was “super excited” as she prepared to perform at the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on.

Speaking to the Gazette, she said she “couldn’t believe it” when she got the call to perform in the resort.

Sydnie Christmas said she "couldn't believe it" when she got the call to perform at the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on
Sydnie Christmas said she “couldn’t believe it” when she got the call to perform at the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on | National World

Watch the full interview by clicking HERE.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 18:16 BSTUpdated 18:17 BST

Spice Girl Mel B has arrived in Blackpool

The one and only Scary Spice has landed in Blackpool.

Scary Spice Mel B has arrived at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024
Scary Spice Mel B has arrived at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024 | nw
Scary Spice Mel B has arrived at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024
Scary Spice Mel B has arrived at Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024 | nw
Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 18:00 BSTUpdated 18:27 BST

Visitor from London ecstatic after meeting this year's winner of Britain's Got Talent

Christopher Jackson, 33, from Mitcham in South London, met Sydnie Christmas ahead of her performance tonight.

Christopher Jackson, 33, posing with Sydnie Christmas
Christopher Jackson, 33, posing with Sydnie Christmas | Christopher Jackson

Sydnie, who began her career in musical theatre, was the first woman singer to win Britain’s Got Talent in 17 years.

After receiving judge Amanda Holden’s “Golden Buzzer” for her audition performance of ‘Tomorrow’ from the musical Annie, she advanced straight to the semi-finals.

She eventually won the overall final singing ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ and capturing more than 27% of the public vote.

The 29-year-old will perform before headliner Ella Henderson tonight.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:56 BST

Retro photos of Blackpool lights down the decades through 25 awesome pictures

These fabulous photos define Blackpool’s iconic Illuminations through the years.

Tony Blackburn, first DJ to be heard on Radio 1, was at the height of his popularity when he turned on Blackpool's Lights in 1970
Tony Blackburn, first DJ to be heard on Radio 1, was at the height of his popularity when he turned on Blackpool's Lights in 1970 | National World

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:54 BST

25 amazing facts about the world famous Blackpool Illuminations

Blackpool Illuminations, dubbed the greatest free light show on earth, has been delighting visitors for over 140 years and has become one of the UK’s most enduring tourist attractions. But exactly how much do you know about the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations?

The Welcome Arch gets Blackpool's 1965 Illuminations off to a glowing start
The Welcome Arch gets Blackpool's 1965 Illuminations off to a glowing start | National World

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:47 BST

Blackpool Promenade to be closed to vehicles on certain days this week ahead of Illuminations and other events

Blackpool Promenade will be closed to vehicles on certain days this week ahead of Illuminations and other events taking place.

Due to upcoming planned events, the Blackpool Promenade will be closed to vehicles at certain times and days this week.
Due to upcoming planned events, the Blackpool Promenade will be closed to vehicles at certain times and days this week. | Google

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:46 BST

Keith Lemon and Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen create new attractions for Blackpool Illuminations display 2024

Blackpool has unveiled a dazzling array of new, fun-packed features that will grace the 2024 Illuminations display.

Disco Donkey Cavalcade designed by Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen
Disco Donkey Cavalcade designed by Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen | Credit VisitBlackpool

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:44 BSTUpdated 18:19 BST

17 amazing pictures of people riding the lights

The annual ride the lights event was a big success.

17 awesome pictures from Ride The Lights 2024
17 awesome pictures from Ride The Lights 2024 | National World

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:43 BST

Hits Radio have started the show in Blackpool

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:26 BST

Blackpool Illuminations: Crowds starting to gather on Headland

Crowds have begun to gather on the Headlands for Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024
Crowds have begun to gather on the Headlands for Blackpool Illuminations Switch on 2024 | nw

