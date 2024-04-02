Blackpool Comedy Festival 2024 set to return to the Winter Gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Comedy Festival will be back bigger and better than ever in 2024.

Winter Gardens Blackpool has joined with Showtown and the Comedy Station to put on a festival that promises fun, comedy, culture and extensive entertainment with a packed programme featuring some of the funniest faces on the circuit.

Running from the July 8 -14, the festival is a celebration of the rich cultural history of Blackpool’s legacy of entertaining the masses in the golden age of variety through to providing a platform for today’s stand-up superstars.

There is something for all the family at this year’s festival including afternoon and evening comedy shows, talks about some of the legendary stars of yesteryear, Q&A sessions, photographic exhibitions, storytelling and fun family workshops curated to inspire joy and play.

The entire resort will be transformed into a stage for the most innovative, hilarious, and engaging comedy events. Variety legends such as Freddie Davies, whose career has spanned 50 years in showbusiness, is already confirmed alongside a host of award-winning comedians, including Gavin Webster, for a programme of short shows at the Old Electric theatre.

The programme features over 33 events taking place across Blackpool town centre, from intimate bars to the grandeur of the Winter Gardens. Headline acts will be announced shortly and promise some of the biggest names on the comedy circuit.

“We are dedicated to making the Blackpool Comedy Festival a landmark event that not only showcases world-class talent but also supports and nurtures new and emerging comedians,” said Anthony Williams, Head of Marketing, Winter Gardens Blackpool.

For updates on the line-up, headline event announcements, dates and venues visit: Blackpool Comedy Festival (bplcomedyfest.co.uk)

“Blackpool is built on ‘having a laugh’, and professional comedy lies at the heart of the town’s unique culture. It makes sense that Blackpool celebrates this and introduces a new generation to comedy and the power of laughing,” says Kerry Vasiliou, Learning and Engagement Manager, Showtown.